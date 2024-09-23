ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

702 FPUS55 KPIH 190907

ZFPPIH

Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you

are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit

weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.

IDZ072-192200-

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-

Including Stanley

306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

35 to 45.

$$

IDZ073-192200-

Sun Valley Region-

Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena

306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

39 to 47.

$$

IDZ052-053-192200-

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony

306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 70.

East winds up to 10 mph...shifting to southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph...

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73. Lows

38 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

$$

IDZ051-055-192200-

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Light and variable winds...

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph...

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to

49. Highs 66 to 73.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

42 to 52.

$$

IDZ056-057-192200-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-

Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

and Holbrook

306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to

10 mph...shifting to west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph...

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

$$

IDZ058-059-192200-

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-

Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher

306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

$$

IDZ054-192200-

Lower Snake River Plain-

Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall

306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 72. Light

and variable winds...becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light and variable

winds...becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

46. Highs 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

$$

IDZ075-192200-

Wood River Foothills-

Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light and variable winds...

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

42 to 51.

$$

IDZ069-192200-

Lost River Range-