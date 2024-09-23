ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
_____
702 FPUS55 KPIH 190907
ZFPPIH
Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you
are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit
weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.
IDZ072-192200-
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-
Including Stanley
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs
58 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows
35 to 45.
$$
IDZ073-192200-
Sun Valley Region-
Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows
39 to 47.
$$
IDZ052-053-192200-
Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-
Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 70.
East winds up to 10 mph...shifting to southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph...
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 62 to
70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73. Lows
38 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.
$$
IDZ051-055-192200-
Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-
Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,
Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Light and variable winds...
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph...
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to
49. Highs 66 to 73.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows
42 to 52.
$$
IDZ056-057-192200-
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-
Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
and Holbrook
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. North winds up to
10 mph...shifting to west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph...
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows
41 to 51.
$$
IDZ058-059-192200-
Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-
Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
63 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to
48. Highs 61 to 71.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows
39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.
$$
IDZ054-192200-
Lower Snake River Plain-
Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, and Fort Hall
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 72. Light
and variable winds...becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light and variable
winds...becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to
46. Highs 63 to 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 73. Lows
37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78.
$$
IDZ075-192200-
Wood River Foothills-
Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light and variable winds...
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to
48. Highs 61 to 71.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows
42 to 51.
$$
IDZ069-192200-
Lost River Range-
Including Borah Peak
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 66.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 71.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Highs
59 to 67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows
42 to 49.
$$
IDZ063-064-192200-
Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains-
Including Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to
69.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 42. Highs
62 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to
67.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 68 to
76.
$$
IDZ068-070-192200-
Lost River Valley-Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys-
Including Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
61 to 71. Light and variable winds...becoming south up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph...
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Highs
60 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows
39 to 48.
$$
IDZ066-067-192200-
Centennial Mountains - Island Park-Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands-
Including Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,
Edie School, and Small
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs 58 to 65.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to
65.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 72. Lows
35 to 45.
$$
IDZ065-192200-
Teton Valley-
Including Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
64.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs around
63.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 68.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs around
71.
$$
IDZ062-192200-
Blackfoot Mountains-
Including Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to
71.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs
61 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to
46. Highs 58 to 68.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 71. Lows
37 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
$$
IDZ060-192200-
Bear River Range-
Including Emigration Summit
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 71.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to
51. Highs 64 to 71.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68. Lows
41 to 49.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 72. Lows
44 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75.
$$
IDZ061-192200-
Bear Lake Valley-
Including St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to
43. Highs 62 to 69.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows
32 to 42.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 70. Lows
34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.
$$
IDZ071-074-192200-
Frank Church Wilderness-Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-
Including Clayton and Copper Basin
306 AM MDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs
58 to 68.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows
37 to 47.
$$
weather information on-line 24-hours a day
www.weather.gov/pocatello
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather