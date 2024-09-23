ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you

are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit

weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-

Including Stanley

228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 62 to 72.

Sun Valley Region-

Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena

228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs

69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 63 to 73.

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony

228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph...shifting to southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

77 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 64 to 74.

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

79 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 67 to 77.

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-

Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

and Holbrook

228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph...shifting to southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 66 to 75.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

40 to 50.

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-

Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher

228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

67 to 77.

Lower Snake River Plain-

Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall

228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

77 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Highs

68 to 75.

Wood River Foothills-

Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 63 to 73.

