ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

IDZ072-262200-
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-
Including Stanley
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
65 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
Highs 62 to 72.
IDZ073-262200-
Sun Valley Region-
Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Highs
69 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
Highs 63 to 73.
IDZ052-053-262200-
Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-
Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph...shifting to southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
77 to 85.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
Highs 64 to 74.
IDZ051-055-262200-
Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-
Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,
Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
79 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
Highs 67 to 77.
IDZ056-057-262200-
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-
Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
and Holbrook
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North winds up to
10 mph...shifting to southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs
78 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 66 to 75.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows
40 to 50.
IDZ058-059-262200-
Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-
Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
76 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
67 to 77.
IDZ054-262200-
Lower Snake River Plain-
Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, and Fort Hall
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
77 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Highs
68 to 75.
IDZ075-262200-
Wood River Foothills-
Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. North winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. East winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
71 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
Highs 63 to 73.
IDZ069-262200-
Lost River Range-
Including Borah Peak
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56. Highs
71 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.
Highs 59 to 68.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows
39 to 46.
IDZ063-064-262200-
Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains-
Including Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
Highs 63 to 73.
IDZ068-070-262200-
Lost River Valley-Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys-
Including Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Highs
73 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.
Highs 62 to 72.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows
36 to 45.
IDZ066-067-262200-
Centennial Mountains - Island Park-Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands-
Including Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,
Edie School, and Small
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
72 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 61 to 70.
IDZ065-262200-
Teton Valley-
Including Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 76.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
Highs 62 to 69.
IDZ062-262200-
Blackfoot Mountains-
Including Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
74 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
64 to 74.
IDZ060-262200-
Bear River Range-
Including Emigration Summit
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs
76 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Highs
69 to 76.
IDZ061-262200-
Bear Lake Valley-
Including St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
75 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs
68 to 75.
IDZ071-074-262200-
Frank Church Wilderness-Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-
Including Clayton and Copper Basin
228 AM MDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
67 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
Highs 61 to 71.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows
34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
