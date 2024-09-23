ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

874 FPUS55 KPIH 250806

ZFPPIH

Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

206 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you

are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit

weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.

IDZ072-252200-

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-

Including Stanley

206 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 72 to

82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 64 to 74.

$$

IDZ073-252200-

Sun Valley Region-

Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena

206 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 73 to

81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs

70 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 65 to 75.

$$

IDZ052-053-252200-

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony

206 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. East winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 79 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

75 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

$$

IDZ051-055-252200-

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

206 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph...

shifting to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 82 to

89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

76 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 70 to 80.

$$

IDZ056-057-252200-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-

Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

and Holbrook

206 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 82 to

89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

75 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 70 to 80.

$$

IDZ058-059-252200-

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-

Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher

206 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 78 to

88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

IDZ054-252200-

Lower Snake River Plain-

Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall

206 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds around 10 mph...

shifting to southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 80 to

87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Highs

75 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 67 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

$$

IDZ075-252200-

Wood River Foothills-

Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

206 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds around 10 mph...

shifting to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West winds around

10 mph...shifting to northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds around

10 mph...shifting to southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 75 to

85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs