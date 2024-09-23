ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

665 FPUS55 KPIH 240731

ZFPPIH

Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you

are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit

weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.

IDZ072-242200-

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-

Including Stanley

130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

60 to 70.

$$

IDZ073-242200-

Sun Valley Region-

Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena

130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

63 to 72.

$$

IDZ052-053-242200-

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony

130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast winds up to

10 mph...shifting to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85. East winds up to

10 mph...shifting to south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Highs

66 to 73.

$$

IDZ051-055-242200-

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 89. East winds 10 to

15 mph...shifting to south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs

68 to 75.

$$

IDZ056-057-242200-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-

Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

and Holbrook

130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light and variable winds...

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. West winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

77 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

67 to 76.

$$

IDZ058-059-242200-

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-

Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher

130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

IDZ054-242200-

Lower Snake River Plain-

Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall

130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning...becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 86. East winds up to

10 mph...shifting to south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Highs

75 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

65 to 72.

$$

IDZ075-242200-

Wood River Foothills-

Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds around

10 mph...shifting to south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.