ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

IDZ072-242200-
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-
Including Stanley
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.
Highs 67 to 77.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows
37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs
60 to 70.
IDZ073-242200-
Sun Valley Region-
Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
70 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Highs
63 to 72.
IDZ052-053-242200-
Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-
Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast winds up to
10 mph...shifting to northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 85. East winds up to
10 mph...shifting to south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
74 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45. Highs
66 to 73.
IDZ051-055-242200-
Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-
Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,
Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 89. East winds 10 to
15 mph...shifting to south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
77 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48. Highs
68 to 75.
IDZ056-057-242200-
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-
Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
and Holbrook
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82. Light and variable winds...
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
77 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
67 to 76.
IDZ058-059-242200-
Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-
Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
75 to 85.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
72 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
IDZ054-242200-
Lower Snake River Plain-
Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, and Fort Hall
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in
the morning...becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 86. East winds up to
10 mph...shifting to south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Highs
75 to 84.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs
65 to 72.
IDZ075-242200-
Wood River Foothills-
Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds around
10 mph...shifting to south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. West winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
71 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
64 to 73.
IDZ069-242200-
Lost River Range-
Including Borah Peak
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 53. Highs
70 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs
61 to 69.
IDZ063-064-242200-
Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains-
Including Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
73 to 82.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43. Highs
64 to 72.
IDZ068-070-242200-
Lost River Valley-Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys-
Including Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light and variable winds...
becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. South winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph...
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51.
Highs 72 to 82.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows
44 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Highs
62 to 72.
IDZ066-067-242200-
Centennial Mountains - Island Park-Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands-
Including Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,
Edie School, and Small
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
70 to 78.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs
61 to 68.
IDZ065-242200-
Teton Valley-
Including Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 48. Highs
around 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Highs
around 66.
IDZ062-242200-
Blackfoot Mountains-
Including Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
73 to 83.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
70 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs
63 to 73.
IDZ060-242200-
Bear River Range-
Including Emigration Summit
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 78.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
Highs 75 to 83.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 81. Lows
44 to 51.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.
IDZ061-242200-
Bear Lake Valley-
Including St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
Highs 73 to 81.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 80. Lows
35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 72.
IDZ071-074-242200-
Frank Church Wilderness-Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-
Including Clayton and Copper Basin
130 AM MDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 82.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
Highs 69 to 79.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows
40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs
61 to 71.
