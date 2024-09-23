ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

262 FPUS55 KPIH 210757

ZFPPIH

Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you

are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit

weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.

IDZ072-212200-

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-

Including Stanley

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

35 to 45.

$$

IDZ073-212200-

Sun Valley Region-

Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 40 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 65 to 75.

$$

IDZ052-053-212200-

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 41 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 71 to 79.

$$

IDZ051-055-212200-

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Light and variable winds...

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 73 to 81.

$$

IDZ056-057-212200-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-

Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

and Holbrook

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 81.

$$

IDZ058-059-212200-

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-

Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 70 to 80.

$$

IDZ054-212200-

Lower Snake River Plain-

Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light and variable winds...

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows 40 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 71 to 79.

$$

IDZ075-212200-

Wood River Foothills-

Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 44 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 67 to 77.