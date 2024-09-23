ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
_____
262 FPUS55 KPIH 210757
ZFPPIH
Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho
National Weather Service Pocatello ID
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you
are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit
weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.
IDZ072-212200-
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-
Including Stanley
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 37 to
47.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows
35 to 45.
$$
IDZ073-212200-
Sun Valley Region-
Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 40 to
48.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.
Highs 65 to 75.
$$
IDZ052-053-212200-
Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-
Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. North winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 41 to
49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 71 to 79.
$$
IDZ051-055-212200-
Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-
Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,
Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Light and variable winds...
becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 44 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
Highs 73 to 81.
$$
IDZ056-057-212200-
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-
Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,
and Holbrook
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph...decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 44 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
Highs 72 to 81.
$$
IDZ058-059-212200-
Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-
Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,
Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 41 to
51.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 70 to 80.
$$
IDZ054-212200-
Lower Snake River Plain-
Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, and Fort Hall
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light and variable winds...
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows 40 to
48.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
Highs 71 to 79.
$$
IDZ075-212200-
Wood River Foothills-
Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph...
shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 44 to
53.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 67 to 77.
$$
IDZ069-212200-
Lost River Range-
Including Borah Peak
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 43 to
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.
Highs 66 to 75.
$$
IDZ063-064-212200-
Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains-
Including Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows 37 to
47.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows
39 to 49.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows
38 to 47.
$$
IDZ068-070-212200-
Lost River Valley-Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys-
Including Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph
in the evening...becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light and variable winds...
becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 41 to
49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 68 to 78.
$$
IDZ066-067-212200-
Centennial Mountains - Island Park-Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands-
Including Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,
Edie School, and Small
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 62 to 69.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 37 to
47.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 66 to 74.
$$
IDZ065-212200-
Teton Valley-
Including Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 66.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 69. Lows 37 to
45.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 74. Lows
39 to 47.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 72. Lows
38 to 46.
$$
IDZ062-212200-
Blackfoot Mountains-
Including Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 39 to
49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
Highs 69 to 79.
$$
IDZ060-212200-
Bear River Range-
Including Emigration Summit
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 67 to 74.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 46 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.
Highs 71 to 78.
$$
IDZ061-212200-
Bear Lake Valley-
Including St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 36 to
46.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
Highs 69 to 77.
$$
IDZ071-074-212200-
Frank Church Wilderness-Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-
Including Clayton and Copper Basin
157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 38 to
48.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows
37 to 47.
$$
weather information on-line 24-hours a day
www.weather.gov/pocatello
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather