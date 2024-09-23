Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

262 FPUS55 KPIH 210757

ZFPPIH

Zone Forecast Product FOR Idaho

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you

are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit

weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page.

IDZ072-212200-

Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-

Including Stanley

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

35 to 45.

$$

IDZ073-212200-

Sun Valley Region-

Including Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 40 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

Highs 65 to 75.

$$

IDZ052-053-212200-

Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-

Including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 41 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 71 to 79.

$$

IDZ051-055-212200-

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley,

Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75. Light and variable winds...

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 73 to 81.

$$

IDZ056-057-212200-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-

Including Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

and Holbrook

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 77. Lows 44 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 72 to 81.

$$

IDZ058-059-212200-

Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region-

Including Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, and Thatcher

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 41 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 70 to 80.

$$

IDZ054-212200-

Lower Snake River Plain-

Including Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74. Light and variable winds...

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 72. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 75. Lows 40 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 71 to 79.

$$

IDZ075-212200-

Wood River Foothills-

Including Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph...

shifting to southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 44 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 67 to 77.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

$$

IDZ069-212200-

Lost River Range-

Including Borah Peak

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 43 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

Highs 66 to 75.

$$

IDZ063-064-212200-

Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains-

Including Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 74. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 78. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

38 to 47.

$$

IDZ068-070-212200-

Lost River Valley-Challis/Pahsimeroi Valleys-

Including Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light and variable winds...

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 41 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 68 to 78.

$$

IDZ066-067-212200-

Centennial Mountains - Island Park-Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands-

Including Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,

Edie School, and Small

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 62 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 37 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 66 to 74.

$$

IDZ065-212200-

Teton Valley-

Including Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 69. Lows 37 to

45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 74. Lows

39 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 72. Lows

38 to 46.

$$

IDZ062-212200-

Blackfoot Mountains-

Including Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 39 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 69 to 79.

$$

IDZ060-212200-

Bear River Range-

Including Emigration Summit

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 67 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 46 to

54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

Highs 71 to 78.

$$

IDZ061-212200-

Bear Lake Valley-

Including St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 36 to

46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 69 to 77.

$$

IDZ071-074-212200-

Frank Church Wilderness-Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin-

Including Clayton and Copper Basin

157 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

37 to 47.

$$

weather information on-line 24-hours a day

www.weather.gov/pocatello

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy