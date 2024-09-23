ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

640 FPUS56 KOTX 220823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

IDZ001-222300-

Northern Panhandle-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, and Eastport

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-222300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-222300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.