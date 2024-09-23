Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 22, 2024

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024

_____

640 FPUS56 KOTX 220823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

IDZ001-222300-

Northern Panhandle-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, and Eastport

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-222300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-222300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

IDZ004-222300-

Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

IDZ026-WAZ032-222300-

Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,

Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ027-222300-

Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-

Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,

and Winchester

122 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

