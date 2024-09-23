ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024
_____
947 FPUS56 KOTX 250823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
IDZ001-WAZ037-252300-
Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,
Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,
Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,
Tiger, and Fruitland
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Breezy. South wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
$$
IDZ002-252300-
Coeur d'Alene Area-
Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,
and Worley
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A chance
of. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
IDZ003-252300-
Idaho Palouse-
Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, and Genesee
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
IDZ004-252300-
Central Panhandle Mountains-
Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,
Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts up
to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
$$
IDZ026-WAZ032-252300-
Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,
Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Breezy. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
shifting to the southwest with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.
Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph
decreasing to 40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to upper
70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
IDZ027-252300-
Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-
Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,
and Winchester
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather