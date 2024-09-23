ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2024

_____

947 FPUS56 KOTX 250823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

IDZ001-WAZ037-252300-

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,

Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,

Tiger, and Fruitland

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

IDZ002-252300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

and Worley

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A chance

of. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

IDZ003-252300-

Idaho Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, and Genesee

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to