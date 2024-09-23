ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
_____
023 FPUS56 KOTX 200823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
IDZ001-WAZ037-202300-
Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,
Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,
Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,
Tiger, and Fruitland
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
IDZ002-WAZ036-202300-
Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,
Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
IDZ003-WAZ033-202300-
Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,
Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,
and Uniontown
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
IDZ004-202300-
Central Panhandle Mountains-
Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,
Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
IDZ026-WAZ032-202300-
Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,
Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
IDZ027-202300-
Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-
Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,
and Winchester
122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather