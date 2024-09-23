Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

023 FPUS56 KOTX 200823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

IDZ001-WAZ037-202300-

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,

Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,

Tiger, and Fruitland

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-202300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-202300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

IDZ004-202300-

Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

IDZ026-WAZ032-202300-

Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,

Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

IDZ027-202300-

Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-

Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,

and Winchester

122 AM PDT Fri Sep 20 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
