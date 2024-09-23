ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
IDZ001-WAZ037-192300-
Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,
Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,
Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,
Tiger, and Fruitland
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
IDZ002-WAZ036-192300-
Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,
Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
IDZ003-WAZ033-192300-
Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,
Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,
and Uniontown
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
IDZ004-192300-
Central Panhandle Mountains-
Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,
Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
IDZ026-WAZ032-192300-
Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,
Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
IDZ027-192300-
Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-
Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,
and Winchester
122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
