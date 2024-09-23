ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

IDZ004-192300-

Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

IDZ026-WAZ032-192300-

Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,

Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

IDZ027-192300-

Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-

Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,

and Winchester

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

