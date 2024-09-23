Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

660 FPUS56 KOTX 190823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

IDZ001-WAZ037-192300-

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,

Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,

Tiger, and Fruitland

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-192300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-192300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

IDZ004-192300-

Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

IDZ026-WAZ032-192300-

Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,

Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

IDZ027-192300-

Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-

Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,

and Winchester

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy