ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,

Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,

Tiger, and Fruitland

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Windy. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Windy.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.