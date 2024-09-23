ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024
182 FPUS56 KOTX 240823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
IDZ001-WAZ037-242300-
Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,
Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,
Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,
Tiger, and Fruitland
122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
IDZ002-WAZ036-242300-
Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,
Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Windy. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
$$
IDZ003-WAZ033-242300-
Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,
Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,
and Uniontown
122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Windy.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
IDZ004-242300-
Central Panhandle Mountains-
Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,
Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood
122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
IDZ026-WAZ032-242300-
Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,
Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy
122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to upper
70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
IDZ027-242300-
Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-
Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,
and Winchester
122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up
to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
$$
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather