Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2024

_____

182 FPUS56 KOTX 240823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

IDZ001-WAZ037-242300-

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,

Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,

Tiger, and Fruitland

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-242300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Windy. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-242300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s. Windy.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ004-242300-

Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

IDZ026-WAZ032-242300-

Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,

Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

IDZ027-242300-

Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-

Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,

and Winchester

122 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up

to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

