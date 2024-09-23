Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

637 FPUS56 KOTX 260823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

IDZ001-WAZ037-262300-

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,

Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,

Tiger, and Fruitland

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-262300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-262300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

IDZ004-262300-

Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

IDZ026-WAZ032-262300-

Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,

Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ027-262300-

Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-

Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,

and Winchester

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

