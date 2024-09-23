ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

IDZ004-262300-

Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

IDZ026-WAZ032-262300-

Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,

Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

IDZ027-262300-

Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-

Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,

and Winchester

122 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

