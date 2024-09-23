ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
635 FPUS56 KOTX 180823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
IDZ001-WAZ037-182300-
Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,
Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,
Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,
Tiger, and Fruitland
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
IDZ002-WAZ036-182300-
Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,
Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows
in the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
IDZ003-WAZ033-182300-
Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,
Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,
and Uniontown
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind, becoming
southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
IDZ004-182300-
Central Panhandle Mountains-
Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,
Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
IDZ026-WAZ032-182300-
Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,
Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s to upper 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
IDZ027-182300-
Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-
Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,
and Winchester
122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows
in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
