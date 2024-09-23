ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,

Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,

Tiger, and Fruitland

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows

in the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Wed Sep 18 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.