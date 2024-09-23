Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

320 FPUS56 KOTX 230908

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

IDZ001-WAZ037-232300-

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,

Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,

Tiger, and Fruitland

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-232300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-232300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ004-232300-

Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ026-WAZ032-232300-

Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,

Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up

to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

IDZ027-232300-

Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-

Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,

and Winchester

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy