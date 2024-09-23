ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

320 FPUS56 KOTX 230908

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

IDZ001-WAZ037-232300-

Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,

Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,

Tiger, and Fruitland

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-232300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-232300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind