ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2024
320 FPUS56 KOTX 230908
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
IDZ001-WAZ037-232300-
Northern Panhandle-Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,
Priest River, Clark Fork, Eastport, Colville, Deer Park,
Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Ione, Metaline Falls, Metaline,
Tiger, and Fruitland
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
IDZ002-WAZ036-232300-
Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,
Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
IDZ003-WAZ033-232300-
Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,
Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,
and Uniontown
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
IDZ004-232300-
Central Panhandle Mountains-
Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,
Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
IDZ026-WAZ032-232300-
Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,
Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Gusts up
to 20 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
IDZ027-232300-
Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-
Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,
and Winchester
207 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2024
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
