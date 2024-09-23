Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

223 FPUS56 KOTX 210823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

IDZ001-212300-

Northern Panhandle-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, and Eastport

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-212300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-212300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

IDZ004-212300-

Central Panhandle Mountains-

Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,

Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

IDZ026-WAZ032-212300-

Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,

Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

IDZ027-212300-

Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-

Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,

and Winchester

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy