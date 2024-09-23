ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024
223 FPUS56 KOTX 210823
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
IDZ001-212300-
Northern Panhandle-
Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,
Priest River, Clark Fork, and Eastport
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s.
$$
IDZ002-WAZ036-212300-
Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-
Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,
Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
IDZ003-WAZ033-212300-
Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,
Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,
and Uniontown
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
$$
IDZ004-212300-
Central Panhandle Mountains-
Including the cities of Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,
Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, and Fernwood
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
IDZ026-WAZ032-212300-
Lewiston Area-Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-
Including the cities of Lewiston, Lapwai, Peck, Culdesac,
Gifford, Clarkston, and Pomeroy
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming clear. Lows in
the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
IDZ027-212300-
Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties-
Including the cities of Kamiah, Craigmont, Nezperce,
and Winchester
122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
