ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2024

_____

223 FPUS56 KOTX 210823

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

IDZ001-212300-

Northern Panhandle-

Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,

Priest River, Clark Fork, and Eastport

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

$$

IDZ002-WAZ036-212300-

Coeur d'Alene Area-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden,

Worley, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

IDZ003-WAZ033-212300-

Idaho Palouse-Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee,

Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa,

and Uniontown

122 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the