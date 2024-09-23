ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 17, 2024
AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Boise ID
447 PM MDT Tue Sep 17 2024
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including a portion of the
following county, Owyhee.
* WHEN...Until 745 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Also will impact the Sugar Fire burn scar. Debris flows are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Big Horse Basin Gap and Chalk Hills.
- Water may rise alongside Highway 51 south and west of
Bruneau.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
