Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 17, 2024

ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 17, 2024

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Boise ID

447 PM MDT Tue Sep 17 2024

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Idaho, including a portion of the

following county, Owyhee.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Also will impact the Sugar Fire burn scar. Debris flows are

possible.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Big Horse Basin Gap and Chalk Hills.

- Water may rise alongside Highway 51 south and west of

Bruneau.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy