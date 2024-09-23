ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Big Horse Basin Gap and Chalk Hills.

- Water may rise alongside Highway 51 south and west of

Bruneau.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

