Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Missoula MT

806 PM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Clearwater Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Orofino/Grangeville Region.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

