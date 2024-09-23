ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
WIND ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Missoula MT
806 PM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Northern Clearwater Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
* WHERE...Orofino/Grangeville Region.
