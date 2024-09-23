ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Orofino/Grangeville Region.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather