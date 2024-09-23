ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Missoula MT

1042 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...General winds southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25

mph expected. The threat for strong winds will be from showers and

thunderstorms. Strong and erratic winds over 50 mph, small hail,

lightning, and waves up to 3 feet on area lakes are a concern with