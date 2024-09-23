ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
WIND ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Missoula MT
1042 AM MDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...General winds southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25
mph expected. The threat for strong winds will be from showers and
thunderstorms. Strong and erratic winds over 50 mph, small hail,
lightning, and waves up to 3 feet on area lakes are a concern with
thunderstorms.
* WHERE...Northern Clearwater Mountains. Dworshak Reservoir and Elk
River. Neighboring towns such as Orofino and Greer.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lake
conditions could suddenly become hazardous for small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
_____
