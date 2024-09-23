ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Clarkia, Prichard, St. Joe, and Magee Ranger Station.

This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 27 and 59,

and between mile markers 61 and 73.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Northwestern Shoshone County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Central Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

* At 516 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hayden Lake,

or near Dalton Gardens, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Hayden

Lake, Clark Fork, East Hope, Fernan Lake Village, Huetter, Hope,

Cabinet, Chilco, Granite, Beauty Creek Campground, Wolf Creek

Campground, and Bayview.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 4 and 27.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 425 and 448.

_____

