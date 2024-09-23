Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Shoshone County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Eastern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Southeastern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 512 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast

of St. Maries, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Areas of blowing

dust with visibility as low as a quarter of a mile.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

St. Maries, Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Wallace, Mullan,

Smelterville, Wardner, Parkline, Lookout Pass, Fourth Of July Pass,

Jordan Creek Campground, Medimont, Kingston, Murray, Chatcolet,

Clarkia, Prichard, St. Joe, and Magee Ranger Station.

This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 27 and 59,

and between mile markers 61 and 73.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Northwestern Shoshone County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Central Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

* At 516 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hayden Lake,

or near Dalton Gardens, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Dalton Gardens, Hayden

Lake, Clark Fork, East Hope, Fernan Lake Village, Huetter, Hope,

Cabinet, Chilco, Granite, Beauty Creek Campground, Wolf Creek

Campground, and Bayview.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 4 and 27.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 425 and 448.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

