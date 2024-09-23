ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
West central Shoshone County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 403 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest
of Wallace, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Kellogg, Osburn, Wallace, Mullan, Wardner, Lookout Pass,
Huckleberry Campground, Prichard, Silver Mountain, Murray, and
Calder.
This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 49 and 59,
and between mile markers 61 and 73.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
