ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Kellogg, Osburn, Wallace, Mullan, Wardner, Lookout Pass,

Huckleberry Campground, Prichard, Silver Mountain, Murray, and

Calder.

This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 49 and 59,

and between mile markers 61 and 73.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

