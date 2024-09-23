ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
DUST STORM WARNING
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Dust Storm Warning
National Weather Service Spokane WA
350 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Dust Storm Warning for...
Western Latah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
Northwestern Nez Perce County in north central Idaho...
Southwestern Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
Garfield County in southeastern Washington...
Eastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...
Northwestern Asotin County in southeastern Washington...
* Until 445 PM PDT.
* At 349 PM PDT, a dust channel was over Pomeroy, or 21 miles
northeast of Dayton, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60
mph.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.
* This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 314 and 366.
U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 392 and 433.
U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 50.
Locations impacted include...
Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Colfax, Pomeroy, Genesee, West
Clarkston-Highland, Clarkston Heights-Vineland, Palouse, Garfield,
Albion, Oakesdale, Colton, Uniontown, Farmington, Steptoe, Belmont,
Almota, and Mayview.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.
There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.
Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible
to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit
the highway before the dust storm arrives.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather