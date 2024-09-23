ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 314 and 366.

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 392 and 433.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 50.

Locations impacted include...

Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Colfax, Pomeroy, Genesee, West

Clarkston-Highland, Clarkston Heights-Vineland, Palouse, Garfield,

Albion, Oakesdale, Colton, Uniontown, Farmington, Steptoe, Belmont,

Almota, and Mayview.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.

Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible

to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit

the highway before the dust storm arrives.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather