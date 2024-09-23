Sections
September 25, 2024

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 26, 2024

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

240 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North

Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects

especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

