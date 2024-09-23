ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 26, 2024
WIND ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Spokane WA
240 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North
Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects
especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
