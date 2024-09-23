ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Spokane WA
528 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT
FOR EASTERN BOUNDARY AND CENTRAL BONNER COUNTIES...
At 527 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ponderay, or 8
miles north of Sandpoint, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Ponderay, Moyie Springs, Kootenai, Dover,
East Hope, Hope, Colburn, Schweitzer Mountain, Cocolalla, Coolin,
Elmira, and Naples.
This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 459 and 520.
U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 16 and 69.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
