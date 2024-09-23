Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

528 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT

FOR EASTERN BOUNDARY AND CENTRAL BONNER COUNTIES...

At 527 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ponderay, or 8

miles north of Sandpoint, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Ponderay, Moyie Springs, Kootenai, Dover,

East Hope, Hope, Colburn, Schweitzer Mountain, Cocolalla, Coolin,

Elmira, and Naples.

This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 459 and 520.

U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 16 and 69.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy