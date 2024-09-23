ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Spokane WA
521 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN KOOTENAI...
NORTHEASTERN SPOKANE AND SOUTHEASTERN PEND OREILLE COUNTIES IS
CANCELLED...
The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of
the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT
FOR SOUTHWESTERN BONNER COUNTY...
At 521 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Priest River,
moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Priest River.
This includes U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho near mile marker 7.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North
Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects
especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
