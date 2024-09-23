Sections
Local News & Northwest
September 26, 2024

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

521 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN KOOTENAI...

NORTHEASTERN SPOKANE AND SOUTHEASTERN PEND OREILLE COUNTIES IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN BONNER COUNTY...

At 521 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Priest River,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Priest River.

This includes U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho near mile marker 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North

Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects

especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

