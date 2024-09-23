ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Priest River.

This includes U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho near mile marker 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North

Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects

especially in open area. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

