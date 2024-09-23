ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.

Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible

to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit

the highway before the dust storm arrives.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM PDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LATAH...NORTHERN NEZ PERCE...WEST CENTRAL LEWIS...

SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN COUNTIES...

At 442 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lapwai, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Lewiston, Clarkston, Lapwai, Genesee, Juliaetta, Craigmont, Culdesac,

West Clarkston-Highland, Reubens, Spalding, and Gifford.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 280 and 330.

U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 23.

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 433 and 434.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 1.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

