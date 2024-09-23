ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
DUST STORM WARNING
National Weather Service Spokane WA
438 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR
WESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...SOUTHWESTERN BENEWAH...
NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD...EASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN
COUNTIES...
At 437 PM PDT, a dust channel was over Moscow, moving northeast at 40
mph.
HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60
mph.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.
This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 314 and 366.
U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 432 and 433.
U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 49.
Locations impacted include...
Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Colfax, Genesee, West
Clarkston-Highland, Palouse, Garfield, Albion, Oakesdale, Colton,
Uniontown, Farmington, Princeton, Steptoe, Belmont, Diamond, Almota,
and Wawawai.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.
There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.
Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible
to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit
the highway before the dust storm arrives.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM PDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LATAH...NORTHERN NEZ PERCE...WEST CENTRAL LEWIS...
SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN COUNTIES...
At 442 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lapwai, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Lewiston, Clarkston, Lapwai, Genesee, Juliaetta, Craigmont, Culdesac,
West Clarkston-Highland, Reubens, Spalding, and Gifford.
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 280 and 330.
U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 23.
U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 433 and 434.
U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 1.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
