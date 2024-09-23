Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

DUST STORM WARNING

Dust Storm Warning

National Weather Service Spokane WA

438 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR

WESTERN LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...SOUTHWESTERN BENEWAH...

NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD...EASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN

COUNTIES...

At 437 PM PDT, a dust channel was over Moscow, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60

mph.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 314 and 366.

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 432 and 433.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 49.

Locations impacted include...

Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Clarkston, Colfax, Genesee, West

Clarkston-Highland, Palouse, Garfield, Albion, Oakesdale, Colton,

Uniontown, Farmington, Princeton, Steptoe, Belmont, Diamond, Almota,

and Wawawai.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits.

Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible

to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit

the highway before the dust storm arrives.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM PDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LATAH...NORTHERN NEZ PERCE...WEST CENTRAL LEWIS...

SOUTHEASTERN WHITMAN AND NORTHEASTERN ASOTIN COUNTIES...

At 442 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lapwai, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Lewiston, Clarkston, Lapwai, Genesee, Juliaetta, Craigmont, Culdesac,

West Clarkston-Highland, Reubens, Spalding, and Gifford.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 280 and 330.

U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 23.

U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 433 and 434.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 1.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

