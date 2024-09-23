ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

FOR EASTERN BOUNDARY AND EAST CENTRAL BONNER COUNTIES...

At 552 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bonners Ferry,

moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Bonners Ferry, Moyie Springs, East Hope, Hope, Naples, and Elmira.

This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 487 and 520.

U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 65 and 69.

_____

