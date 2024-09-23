ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Spokane WA
549 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN BONNER...NORTHWESTERN SHOSHONE AND NORTHEASTERN
KOOTENAI COUNTIES...
At 548 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Clark Fork, or
18 miles southeast of Sandpoint, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Clark Fork, East Hope, Hope, Cabinet, Bayview, and Granite.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
FOR EASTERN BOUNDARY AND EAST CENTRAL BONNER COUNTIES...
At 552 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bonners Ferry,
moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Bonners Ferry, Moyie Springs, East Hope, Hope, Naples, and Elmira.
This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 487 and 520.
U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 65 and 69.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather