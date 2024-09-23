Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Northwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...

Southeastern Stevens County in northeastern Washington...

Northern Spokane County in northeastern Washington...

Southeastern Pend Oreille County in northeastern Washington...

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 423 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nine Mile

Falls, or 8 miles northwest of Spokane, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Spokane, Spokane Valley, Priest River, Airway Heights, Nine Mile

Falls, Deer Park, Newport, Spirit Lake, Millwood, Athol, Fairwood,

Suncrest, Country Homes, Town And Country, Chattaroy, Mead,

Springdale, Cusick, Oldtown, and Newman Lake.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 275 and 283.

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 450 and 451.

U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 10.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 280 and 334.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 94 and 95.

U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 165 and 195.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT

FOR LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...BENEWAH...SOUTHERN KOOTENAI AND

EASTERN WHITMAN COUNTIES...

At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nine Mile

Falls, or 9 miles north of Spokane, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Moscow, St. Maries, Troy, Potlatch, Deary, Bovill, Parkline,

Garfield, Oakesdale, Onaway, Farmington, Tensed, Emida, Princeton,

Belmont, Sanders, Joel, Santa, Harvard, and Helmer.

This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 332 and

389.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

