ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southwestern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
Northwestern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
Southeastern Stevens County in northeastern Washington...
Northern Spokane County in northeastern Washington...
Southeastern Pend Oreille County in northeastern Washington...
* Until 530 PM PDT.
* At 423 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nine Mile
Falls, or 8 miles northwest of Spokane, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Spokane, Spokane Valley, Priest River, Airway Heights, Nine Mile
Falls, Deer Park, Newport, Spirit Lake, Millwood, Athol, Fairwood,
Suncrest, Country Homes, Town And Country, Chattaroy, Mead,
Springdale, Cusick, Oldtown, and Newman Lake.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 275 and 283.
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 450 and 451.
U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 10.
U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 280 and 334.
U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 94 and 95.
U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 165 and 195.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT
FOR LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...BENEWAH...SOUTHERN KOOTENAI AND
EASTERN WHITMAN COUNTIES...
At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nine Mile
Falls, or 9 miles north of Spokane, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Moscow, St. Maries, Troy, Potlatch, Deary, Bovill, Parkline,
Garfield, Oakesdale, Onaway, Farmington, Tensed, Emida, Princeton,
Belmont, Sanders, Joel, Santa, Harvard, and Helmer.
This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 332 and
389.
_____
