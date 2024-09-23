ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 10.

U.S. Highway 2 in Washington between mile markers 280 and 334.

U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 94 and 95.

U.S. Highway 395 in Washington between mile markers 165 and 195.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT

FOR LATAH...NORTHWESTERN NEZ PERCE...BENEWAH...SOUTHERN KOOTENAI AND

EASTERN WHITMAN COUNTIES...

At 426 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nine Mile

Falls, or 9 miles north of Spokane, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Moscow, St. Maries, Troy, Potlatch, Deary, Bovill, Parkline,

Garfield, Oakesdale, Onaway, Farmington, Tensed, Emida, Princeton,

Belmont, Sanders, Joel, Santa, Harvard, and Helmer.

This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 332 and

389.

_____

