ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

_____

