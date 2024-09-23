ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 26, 2024
WIND ADVISORY
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Spokane WA
946 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North
Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
