Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 26, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 26, 2024

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

946 AM PDT Tue Sep 24 2024

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho and North

Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

_____

