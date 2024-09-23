ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Boundary County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
* Until 615 PM PDT.
* At 508 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Priest River,
moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Ponderay, Moyie Springs, Kootenai, Dover,
East Hope, Hope, Colburn, Schweitzer Mountain, Cocolalla, Coolin,
Careywood, Granite, Elmira, and Naples.
This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 453 and 520.
U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 11 and 69.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
