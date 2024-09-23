ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Ponderay, Moyie Springs, Kootenai, Dover,

East Hope, Hope, Colburn, Schweitzer Mountain, Cocolalla, Coolin,

Careywood, Granite, Elmira, and Naples.

This includes the following highways...

U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 453 and 520.

U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 11 and 69.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

