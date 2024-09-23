ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Latah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
Northern Nez Perce County in north central Idaho...
West central Lewis County in north central Idaho...
East central Garfield County in southeastern Washington...
Southeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...
Asotin County in southeastern Washington...
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 356 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southwest
of Clarkston Heights-Vineland, or 16 miles southwest of Clarkston,
moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Areas of blowing
dust creating visibility near 1/4 mile in spots.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Lewiston, Clarkston, Lapwai, Genesee, Juliaetta, Craigmont,
Culdesac, Winchester, Clarkston Heights-Vineland, West
Clarkston-Highland, Asotin, Reubens, Cloverland, Spalding, Waha,
Anatone, Clarkston Heights, Jerry, and Gifford.
This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 273 and 330.
U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 23.
U.S. Highway 12 in Washington between mile markers 423 and 434.
U.S. Highway 195 in Washington between mile markers 0 and 2.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
