Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

234 PM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

Colder pockets will see temperatures at or below freezing.

* WHERE...Sandpoint, Athol, Clark Fork, Priest River, Plummer,

Colfax, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Wallace, Pinehurst, Rosalia, Osburn,

Fernwood, Tekoa, Bonners Ferry, St. Maries, Mullan, La Crosse,

Potlatch, Genesee, Kellogg, Pullman, Moscow, and Eastport.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

