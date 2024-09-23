ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 22, 2024

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Spokane WA

234 PM PDT Sat Sep 21 2024

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

Colder pockets will see temperatures at or below freezing.

* WHERE...Sandpoint, Athol, Clark Fork, Priest River, Plummer,