ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Spokane WA
431 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM PDT
FOR WEST CENTRAL SHOSHONE COUNTY...
At 430 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of
Mullan, or 10 miles northeast of Wallace, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Kellogg, Osburn, Wallace, Mullan, Wardner, Lookout Pass, Prichard,
Silver Mountain, and Murray.
This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 50 and 59,
and between mile markers 61 and 73.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather