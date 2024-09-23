ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
_____
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Boundary County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 557 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moyie
Springs, or near Bonners Ferry, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include...
Moyie Springs, Copeland, Copper Creek Campground, Robinson Lake
Campground, Meadow Creek Campground, Eastport, and Meadow Creek.
This includes the following highways...
U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 521 and 538.
U.S. Highway 2 in Idaho between mile markers 70 and 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather