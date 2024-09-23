ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Spokane WA
546 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024
...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BENEWAH COUNTY IS
CANCELLED...
The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of
the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN BONNER...WESTERN SHOSHONE AND EAST CENTRAL KOOTENAI
COUNTIES...
At 546 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wardner, or
over Kellogg, moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Wallace, Mullan, Smelterville, Wardner,
Lookout Pass, Jordan Creek Campground, Magee Ranger Station,
Kingston, Murray, Huckleberry Campground, Prichard, Silver Mountain,
Cataldo, and Avery.
This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 31 and 59,
and between mile markers 61 and 73.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
