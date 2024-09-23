ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Spokane WA

546 PM PDT Wed Sep 25 2024

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BENEWAH COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN BONNER...WESTERN SHOSHONE AND EAST CENTRAL KOOTENAI

COUNTIES...

At 546 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wardner, or

over Kellogg, moving northeast at 45 mph.