ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Latah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
Northwestern Nez Perce County in north central Idaho...
Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
Southern Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho...
Eastern Whitman County in eastern Washington...
* Until 515 PM PDT.
* At 416 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pullman,
moving northeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Areas of blowing
dust is also likely reducing visibility to 1/4 mile
at times.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Moscow, St. Maries, Troy, Potlatch, Deary, Bovill, Parkline,
Garfield, Oakesdale, Onaway, Farmington, Tensed, Emida, Princeton,
Belmont, Sanders, Joel, Santa, Harvard, and Helmer.
This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 332 and
389.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
