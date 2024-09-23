ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

dust is also likely reducing visibility to 1/4 mile

at times.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Moscow, St. Maries, Troy, Potlatch, Deary, Bovill, Parkline,

Garfield, Oakesdale, Onaway, Farmington, Tensed, Emida, Princeton,

Belmont, Sanders, Joel, Santa, Harvard, and Helmer.

This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 332 and

389.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

