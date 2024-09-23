SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Ideagen is delighted to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 The Educator Service Provider Awards, a comprehensive roundup in the school sector that highlights the best in the industry.

Its Ideagen CompliSpace solution was identified as one of the distinguished contributors to the industry in the School Management Systems and Performance Tracking categories, following an exhaustive four-month research study to identify and showcase the industry's top performers by The Educator, an impartial authority in the education sector.

The Educator ’s 30+ strong Intelligence Unit determined the winners by following a rigorous process, which included interviewing objective industry professionals, and conducting extensive research. The winners are those who matched the exacting Service Provider Awards criteria.

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at The Educator, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, “The range of platforms and solutions created by the nominees, proves how resourceful and inventive the sector is. Ideagen deserve their recognition as winners for showcasing true innovation and for also delivering a proven positive impact on Australian education.”

David Griffiths, President of Ideagen Australia and New Zealand, said; “It is a great honour to be acknowledged as one of the industry's finest within the education domain for our Ideagen CompliSpace solution. The customers we support undertake incredibly important work so we are always challenging ourselves to not just meet their needs but to exceed expectations. Being recognised with this Service Provider Award is testimony to that.”

This recognition underscores Ideagen ’s dedication to industry excellence and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional results through Ideagen CompliSpace and its full suite of solutions.

About Ideagen:

Ideagen is dedicated to the safety and sustainability of regulated and high-compliance industries worldwide. More than 16,000 customers trust Ideagen to support them with their risk, quality, safety, compliance and operational efficiency. It has more than 16,000 customers worldwide including more than 1,000 government organizations, over 1,100 schools, more than 1,300 hospital and healthcare centers, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, nine of the top 10 accounting firms, 250 global aviation organizations 65% of the top 20 global food and drink brands as well as some of the biggest names in mining, construction and energy.

CompliSpace is Ideagen’s SaaS enabled solution supporting over 1,100 schools to simplify their governance, risk, compliance and policy management obligations, giving time back to do what they do best – caring for students.

