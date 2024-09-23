IDEX Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per common share. This dividend will be paid October 25, 2024 to shareholders of record as of October 11, 2024. This dividend represents the company’s 120 th consecutive regular quarterly cash dividend payment.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) designs and builds engineered products and mission-critical components that make everyday life better. IDEX precision components help craft the microchip powering your electronics, treat water so it is safe to drink, and protect communities and the environment from sewer overflows. Our optics enable communications across outer space, and our pumps move challenging fluids that range from hot, to viscous, to caustic. IDEX components assist healthcare professionals in saving lives as part of many leading diagnostic machines, including DNA sequencers that help doctors personalize treatment. And our fire and rescue tools, including the industry-leading Hurst Jaws of Life ®, are trusted by rescue workers around the world. These are just some of the thousands of products that help IDEX live its purpose – Trusted Solutions, Improving Lives ™. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, IDEX now includes more than 50 diverse businesses around the world. With about 8,800 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a diversified, high-performing, global company with approximately $3.3 billion in annual sales.

For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company’s website at www.idexcorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918570638/en/

CONTACT: Wendy Palacios