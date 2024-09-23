ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC), a leading provider of asset management, operations and maintenance (O&M), remote operations and compliance services, has been selected by Doral Renewables, LLC (Doral) to provide asset management services for three major utility-scale solar projects based in Starke County, Ind.: Mammoth South Solar, Mammoth Central I Solar and Mammoth Central II Solar.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918654585/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

This award comes after Doral’s initial selection of IPSC to provide asset management services for the Great Bend Solar project and Mammoth North Solar project, the first phase of the Mammoth Solar project. With all four parts combined, the Mammoth Solar Project is expected to generate 1.3 GW of energy. Full construction on the remaining three phases is expected to begin in Q1 of 2025, while the first phase is set to become operational in the upcoming weeks. The Mammoth Solar project will spread across Starke and Pulaski Counties in Indiana and will generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for the counties while creating hundreds of jobs.

Mammoth Solar is also at the center of Doral Renewables’ agrivoltaics initiatives—which include integrating on-site livestock grazing and crop cultivation—allowing local farmers to continue their operations, maximizing land use and generating additional value. In recognition of these efforts, the Mammoth Solar project was named the Dual Use Plan of the Year at the inaugural North American Agrivoltaics Awards in July. At the same time, the State of Indiana presented a proclamation declaring July 9th as Agrivoltaics Day forever in Indiana. 1

“Doral’s continued trust in IPSC to support their growing number of solar projects showcases the dedication to high-quality service that IPSC provides,” stated John R. Keller, President & CEO of IPSC. “We feel privileged to bring our expertise to Doral’s table, aligning with their vision for the project, and supporting the local communities of Indiana. This continued partnership underscores our commitment to growing with the renewable energy sector.”

As a leader in the renewable energy space, Doral is currently developing over 13 GW of solar and storage projects across the country, with more than $2.5 billion in long-term wholesale power purchase agreements already in place.

“IPSC is a valued partner in our renewable energy growth. Their team consistently delivers excellent results,” added Amit Nadkarni, vice president of project management at Doral Renewables. “Their support has aided us in carrying out our vision to empower communities by creating a more sustainable future.”

To learn more, visit: https://www.ihipower.com/ and https://doral-llc.com/.

About IPSC: IHI Power Services Corp.’s (IPSC) parent company, IHI Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan, is a heavy industrial manufacturing and services company. The company is active in several industries, including aerospace, shipbuilding, power generation, automotive and transportation infrastructure. IPSC was specifically formed to provide operations, maintenance, management and power plant support services to the U.S. power generation industry. The IPSC team of energy professionals delivers value-added service based on expertise gleaned through years of hands-on experience in the power generation industry. As an owner and operator, IPSC and its team of over 500 employees understand that minimizing operational risks and maximizing asset value while maintaining a safe work setting that is environmentally compliant is key to the success of every facility. By instituting proven programs, industry best practices and upholding the company’s guiding principles of growth, respect, accountability, integrity and lack of limitation, IPSC provides world-class service to each of the more than 40 facilities and 12.7 gigawatts it manages. For more information, visit www.ihipower.com and follow IPSC on LinkedIn.