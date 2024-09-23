DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
With less than 100 days until winter, Ikon Pass holders will experience an array of new and improved infrastructure and services to enhance the guest experience, including 28 new lifts, new terrain expansions, new lodges and amenities, expanded snowmaking, and more across the Ikon Pass community. Click here for Ikon Pass destination opening dates for the 24/25 winter season.
NEW LIFTS
Across the Ikon Pass destinations, 28 new lifts will debut this season, improving access to new and pre-existing terrain, easing congestion and increasing reliable uphill capacity to maximize skiing and riding time. Some new lifts and gondolas will also enhance the ride with heated seats and cozy bubbles and cabins, while offering more weather resistance.
Highlights:
NEW & EXPANDED TERRAIN
This winter, skiers and riders will have access to more terrain with the creation and expansion of glades, the reconfiguration and widening of beginner areas, and the opening of brand new terrain.
Highlights:
NEW LODGES & AMENITIES
Ikon Pass holders will also have access to new lodges this winter as well as new luxury amenities, redesigned on-mountain facilities, and delicious new culinary offerings – all designed to enhance the on-site experience.
Highlights:
IMPROVED ACCESS
Ikon Pass destinations are implementing new solutions to improve access, reduce congestion and ease traffic flow, especially during peak times, ultimately improving the on-site experience. Ikon Pass holders can look forward to new partnerships with local transportation providers, direct shuttles from/to travel hubs, and the expansion of parking infrastructure, all designed to spend less time getting to their destination, and more time on the mountain.
Highlights:
ENHANCED SNOWMAKING
Across a number of Ikon Pass destinations, snowmaking upgrades are helping ensure a consistent season length and quality experience – opening terrain more quickly, recovering faster from weather events, and taking advantage of shorter snowmaking windows. Enhancement to snowmaking systems guarantees energy efficiency and reduced water usage, allowing destinations to improve the guest experience while reducing their environmental impact. Winter Park will see the culmination of a $37 million, two-year effort to completely rebuild the snowmaking infrastructure from the ground up, an investment that will improve system capacity and efficiency to help ensure more early-season terrain openings. Other notable upgrade efforts will be included at Stratton, Sugarbush, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, Loon, Dolomiti Superski, Boyne Mountain, Alyeska Resort, and Copper Mountain.
