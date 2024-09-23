DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

With less than 100 days until winter, Ikon Pass holders will experience an array of new and improved infrastructure and services to enhance the guest experience, including 28 new lifts, new terrain expansions, new lodges and amenities, expanded snowmaking, and more across the Ikon Pass community. Click here for Ikon Pass destination opening dates for the 24/25 winter season.

NEW LIFTS

Across the Ikon Pass destinations, 28 new lifts will debut this season, improving access to new and pre-existing terrain, easing congestion and increasing reliable uphill capacity to maximize skiing and riding time. Some new lifts and gondolas will also enhance the ride with heated seats and cozy bubbles and cabins, while offering more weather resistance.

Highlights:

Deer Valley will debut three new chairlifts, including the Keetley Express - a six-person chairlift with a bubble, connecting the new Deer Valley East Village to the existing Deer Valley terrain, dropping skiers off near the bottom terminal of the Sultan Express chairlift on Bald Mountain. The additional two chairlifts, Hoodoo Express and Aurora, will service new beginner-level ski trails and provide return access to the new Deer Valley East Village.

Stratton will modernize the Ursa Lift to improve operational efficiency and maximize uphill capacity.

The all-new Midway Lift at Bear Mountain will replace Chairs 2 and 5 in the central base area and provide better uphill capacity and easier access to the mid-mountain progression terrain so guests can enjoy shorter lift lines and more time on the slopes.

The replacement of Broadway Express - Chair 1 at Mammoth Mountain is underway and will introduce a new Doppelmayr D-Line 6-seat detachable chairlift with in-terminal parking to improve opening times on big storm days, an automated loading conveyor to ensure an efficient load process, and an uphill capacity of 3,000 passengers per hour – a 25% improvement over its predecessor.

Sugarbush will replace the Heaven’s Gate triple lift with a new fixed, 4-person lift which will provide an enhanced summit experience.

Banff Sunshine is unveiling the new Super Angel this winter, a six-passenger high-speed luxury express lift, complete with heated bucket seats, footrests, and a yellow weather protection cover.

Over at Lake Louise Ski Resort, the Pipestone Express Chairlift will provide enhanced access to the destination’s West Bowl, featuring some of Canada’s most thrilling and technical in-bounds terrain for intermediate to expert skiers and snowboarders. The new six-pack chairlift comes with heated seats and a cozy bubble.

Ikon Pass holders can unlock the alpine with the West Bowl Express, a brand-new, high speed detachable quad chairlift to access Sun Peaks’ highest elevation skiable areas.

Niseko United’s Center 4 chairlift will be upgraded to a new state-of-the-art 10-person gondola, which is anticipated to alleviate congestion.

Dolomiti Superski is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the replacement of 9 lifts - a mix of chairlifts and gondolas across the areas of Kronplatz, Alta Badia, Val Gardena-Alpe di Siusi, Val di Fassa-Carezza, Arabba-Marmolada, 3 Cime and San Martino di Castrozza-Passo Rolle.

Big Sky will debut Madison 8, the destination’s second eight-person and third state-of-the-art D-line chairlift, and will nearly double uphill capacity out of the Madison Base and reduce ride time by 30%.

The Coney Express lift at Snowmass is a new quad featuring a new alignment, lower base terminal, and an angle mid-station for loading.

Copper Mountain will debut its new Timberline Express chairlift, improving access to Colorado’s most sought-after intermediate terrain.

The new Sublette lift, a faster detachable quad chairlift, will debut this season at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and reduce ride time.

Alta will unveil two Sunkid covered conveyors at the Albion Base Area for beginner skiers to easily reach the top of beginner trails.

Sun Valley Resort will complete the replacement of the Seattle Ridge Chairlift, a detachable six-person chairlift, which will benefit the ski and snowboard experience on Bald Mountain by improving skier circulation and terrain access in the Seattle Ridge area.

Snowbird’s original Wilbere Chair has gotten an upgrade for the 2024-25 winter season, transforming from a double to a quad chairlift. It has also been upgraded with a loading conveyor and realigned, with its base station now easily accessible from the Creekside base area.

The Highlands will debut the Interconnect triple lift which will provide better accessibility to the North Peak region with a faster ascent and increased capacity so riders will spend a third less time on the lift.

NEW & EXPANDED TERRAIN

This winter, skiers and riders will have access to more terrain with the creation and expansion of glades, the reconfiguration and widening of beginner areas, and the opening of brand new terrain.

Highlights:

As part of the initial Expanded Excellence initiative, Deer Valley will unveil new beginner-level ski trails this season and provide return access to the new Deer Valley East Village. In the coming years, Deer Valley will offer over 3,700 new skiable acres.

Mt. Norquay is enhancing the glades across the mountain to provide more powder stashes, adventure, and excitement for those who love tree skiing.

Nearly 18 acres of fresh, gladed terrain are coming to Boyne Mountain Resort, creating a playground for skiers and riders of all abilities with some wide-open low-angle areas progressing to tighter multi-pitch terrain.

In conjunction with Snowbasin’s Becker Chairlift installation, Bear Hollow, Snowshoe, and Slow Road will be widened to improve flow and safety in the Family Zone accessed by this lift, slated to debut winter 25/26.

Arai Snow Resort is expanding its avalanche-controlled freeriding zones, checked daily for avalanche risks to ensure an off-piste experience all within the margins of safety.

At Alta Ski Area, terrain changes were made to allow skiers to traverse out to runs more easily.

Many ski runs across the various areas that make up Dolomiti Superski have been updated to facilitate the flow of skiers and mitigate any potential bottleneck areas.

NEW LODGES & AMENITIES

Ikon Pass holders will also have access to new lodges this winter as well as new luxury amenities, redesigned on-mountain facilities, and delicious new culinary offerings – all designed to enhance the on-site experience.

Highlights:

Crystal Mountain will fully open Mountain Commons Lodge this winter season, a new 25,000 square feet facility with full skier service amenities and a variety of food and beverage options, including the new Brew 62 Café, an upstairs dining area and bar, and an expanded slopeside area for guests to take in the scenic views.

Woolly’s Day Lodge at Mammoth Mountain is expected to open for the 24/25 winter season and will feature 6,000 sq. ft. of facilities to serve guests including public restrooms, ticketing, food & beverage, retail goods, and indoor and outdoor patio dining areas.

The Village at Palisades Tahoe will debut Little Bear Café, offering a daily selection of in-house baked goods and breads that are crafted with passion and expertise from coffee roasters, farmers, wine makers, beer brewers and artists.

Winter Park’s Sundog Taproom will be the new hot spot in the heart of the Winter Park base village. This casual eatery and taproom will add more than 130 seats and 30 self-serve taps of beer, providing a new gathering spot for skiers and riders and families.

Guests at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures’ luxurious Valemount Lodge will enjoy a brand new dedicated spa building, featuring a hot tub, cold plunge pool, sauna, massage room, sitting lounge, and fitness/stretch studio.

Eldora’s new Caribou Lodge is a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide a comprehensive and enjoyable experience for young skiers and riders of all abilities. This energy-efficient building includes a cozy café, modern restrooms, a retail shop, and spaces for lessons and gear rentals. Its 52.65kW solar array generates more than enough energy to fully power the facility ensuring a warm, welcoming, and environmentally conscious atmosphere for children and their families to learn and enjoy winter sports.

RED Mountain is opening The Crescent Alpine Homes this winter, the first of several new neighborhood developments already underway at the base of the mountain.

Loon Mountain’s slopeside Octagon Lodge is boasting a reimagined outdoor space, features a snow-melt surface that will keep the patio clear for guests all winter and a new walkway that improves flow to and from the Octagon Lodge.

Alyeska Resort is opening the Black Diamond Club, a hotel-within-a-hotel concept designed and curated for discerning guests searching for the utmost in luxury, service, and amenities.

IMPROVED ACCESS

Ikon Pass destinations are implementing new solutions to improve access, reduce congestion and ease traffic flow, especially during peak times, ultimately improving the on-site experience. Ikon Pass holders can look forward to new partnerships with local transportation providers, direct shuttles from/to travel hubs, and the expansion of parking infrastructure, all designed to spend less time getting to their destination, and more time on the mountain.

Highlights: