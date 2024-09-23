SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

On September 5, 2024, iLearningEngines announced that its board formed a special committee to investigate serious accusations against the company levied by Hindenburg Research on August 29, 2024. The results of the internal investigation are not yet available.

iLearningEngines Faces Investor Scrutiny Following SPAC Merger:

In April 2024, iLearningEngines went public through a SPAC merger, but the company is now under intense scrutiny from investors regarding the propriety of its disclosures of related party transactions and the accuracy of its financial statements.

Hagens Berman, a prominent shareholder rights firm, has launched an investigation after iLearningEngines’ share price plummeted by as much as 59% on August 29, 2024. This sharp decline coincided with the release of a damning report by Hindenburg Research, titled “iLearningEngines: An Artificial Intelligence SPAC With Artificial Partners and Artificial Revenue.”

Hindenburg Research challenged iLearningEngines’ claims of being a rapidly growing, high-margin pioneer in enterprise AI within the corporate and educational learning sectors. The report suggested that both the company’s revenue and expenses might be largely fabricated.

The report further alleged that nearly all of iLearningEngines’ revenue and expenses in 2022 were funneled through an undisclosed related party, referred to as a “Technology Partner.” For 2023, Hindenburg estimated that over 92% of revenue and more than 96% of the cost of goods sold were similarly processed through this related party. Additionally, Hindenburg accused iLearningEngines of significantly overstating the revenues of its India subsidiary for the fiscal year ending in March 2023 by over 99%.