Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE) resulting from allegations that iLearningEngines may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So What: If you purchased iLearningEngines securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=28305 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

What is this about: On August 29, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report on iLearningEngines entitled, “iLearningEngines: An Artificial Intelligence SPAC With Artificial Partners And Artificial Revenue.” In this report, Hindenburg stated that it suspected that the “company’s revenue and expenses are largely fake.” The Hindenburg report further stated that nearly all of the company’s revenue and expenses “seem to be run through an undisclosed related party, an unnamed ‘Technology Partner.’” Further, Hindenburg stated its belief that iLearning Engines had “lied to the SEC” when the company told the SEC that “Technology Partner” was not a related party.

On this news, iLearningEngines’ stock fell 53% on August 29, 2024.