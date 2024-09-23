Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Illinois-Based Topco Associates, LLC Set to Achieve 80-Year Anniversary

Itasca, Illinois, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topco Associates, LLC announced today that this week it achieves a significant milestone, celebrating its 80-year anniversary on Saturday, September 28.

Topco Associates LLC, Associated Press

Itasca, Illinois, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topco Associates, LLC announced today that this week it achieves a significant milestone, celebrating its 80-year anniversary on Saturday, September 28.

A grocery retail-wholesale cooperative, Topco was founded in Chicago, Illinois during wartime efforts in 1944 to provide independent grocers the ability to gain scale to enable them to compete against the national chains and provide their shoppers with alternative grocery solutions to the industry’s major players.

Topco President and CEO Randy Skoda said, “In an industry that requires adaptability, new ideas and innovation, we realize how we go about our business will perpetually evolve, but why we do it will always remain with a constant focus on the success of the independent grocer and their customers. Our continued goal is to drive value by offering Topco members solutions that help them meet their shoppers’ needs.”

Today, the cooperative is comprised of 46 member-owners from across the country that collectively provide perspective on the cooperative’s approach, including the direction of an ever-evolving portfolio consisting of 20 brands. Topco Associates is among the largest privately held organizations in Illinois.

“Given the way the industry evolves, 80 years is quite a feat,” said Topco Chairman of the Board and K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. President and CEO Steve Smith. “When it comes to longevity, we’re in uncharted waters. There aren’t many cooperatives that have been around as long as us, which speaks to the value the membership has provided through the years and will continue to offer as shoppers’ wants and needs advance.”

The company has been celebrating with its member-owners through the year at a variety of events, highlighting the value of its collective partnership and reiterating the importance of its lengthy tenure. To continue the celebrations, Topco is hosting a private open house this week for family members and friends in its new headquarters in Itasca, Illinois. Members of the media are invited to attend. For questions or details, please reach out to Heather Warthen, Corporate Communications Associate Manager, at hwarthen@topco.com.

ABOUT TOPCO

Topco Associates, LLC is an $18.3 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including Basket & Bushel, Crav’n Flavor and Food Club. For more information, please visit https://www.topco.com/.

Heather Warthen Topco Associates LLC 847-329-3375 hwarthen@topco.com

