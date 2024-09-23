SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Today ImagineCreate AI, leading AI software for brands and agencies to generate product and fashion photography, announces a first-of-its-kind suite of AI image generation tools, supporting its mission to fuel brands with more efficient and high-quality methods of photo creation. With 75% of purchasing decisions based on product image alone, ImagineCreate AI will strengthen the retail market by providing personalized, efficient, and cost-effective AI photography solutions for merchants and buyers alike.

“No matter the size, every brand depends on product photography for their website, ads, and channels, yet producing professional-quality images has traditionally been a costly and time-consuming process, involving studio rentals, photographer bookings, photo editing, and reshoots,” said Fatima Yusuf, Founder and CEO of ImagineCreate AI. “It's why I’m thrilled to share this best-in-class AI image generation technology, delivering ultra-realistic images at a fraction of the cost. At ImagineCreate AI, we’re on a mission to enable personalized, high-quality image creation and unforgettable experiences for brands of every size with the power of AI.”

GENERATE FASHION AND PRODUCT PHOTOGRAPHY IN SECONDS

ImagineCreate AI’s fashion photography tool generates industry-leading fashion photoshoots from flat-lay images to lifestyle images, on any model, anywhere in the world, in a matter of seconds. This allows brands to personalize their images and quickly tap into evolving trends, providing a competitive advantage that distinguishes them in the world of content and commerce. This tool also allows merchants to customize apparel images based on their buyer’s demographics and preferences, driving higher conversion rates while saving costs.

Similarly, the new photography tools will allow brands to generate new product images with speed by easily uploading an existing image of one or multiple products. ImagineCreate AI’s product photography tool will automatically remove the background of the images while preserving brand details and generate new high-quality product shots, by simply describing the scene around the product(s). New AI editing tools allows users to creatively edit by adding props, customizing layers, and generatively filling their canvas without the need for a traditional set.

VIRTUALLY TRY-ON CLOTHING BEFORE YOU BUY

Customers can now see the product on themselves with ImagineCreate AI’s new Virtual Try-On tool, by selecting the pieces they would like to try-on and uploading an image of themselves before purchasing. Alternatively, customers may personalize an AI model to visualize what the clothing will look like before checking out. Virtual Try-On via SHOP is currently available to enterprise users.

ImagineCreate AI is paving the way for the future of commerce and AI, offering a powerful way for brands and agencies to stay ahead and quickly adapt in a highly competitive, ever-changing market.

For more information on ImagineCreate AI, visit imaginecreate.ai.

