NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics ™, the pioneer in AI-powered planning and pricing solutions for retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG industries, today announced it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products. The Gartner Market Guide states that “CIOs can use this research to identify RAMA vendors that offer a reduced, but more targeted, range of product choices to optimize profitability.”

“We are delighted to be mentioned in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products. Impact Analytics has brought AI-powered planning and pricing tools to the retail industry for nearly a decade,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Our solution suite delivers actionable data that empowers retailers to think differently and make better, faster decisions that improve their sell-thru and margins.”

According to Gartner, “Retail assortment management applications are foundational for modernizing merchandising processes as part of a digital business transformation strategy in unified retail commerce.” Gartner also notes that, “Intelligent curation of assortments is enabling fashion retailers to present a reduced, but more targeted, assortment of styles and colors that are less confusing and are more in line with consumers’ values. This will translate to a boost in sales and profit margins, a decrease in end-of-season markdowns and reduction in waste.”

The Impact Analytics AssortSmart solution automates repetitive calculations, leveraging machine learning to identify patterns, enabling a truly different retail assortment planning software process. Its easy-to-use, intuitive interfaces and tools allow retail teams to develop better assortment plans with fewer invested hours. It allows teams to analyze their data to gain actionable insights to plan assortments that drive sales and customer delight.

Gartner, Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products, Jonathan Kutner, 13 August 2024