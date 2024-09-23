Impact Inside Launches to Drive Quality in Nature-Based Carbon

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Today marks the launch of " Impact Inside," a cutting-edge SaaS platform for designing and managing Nature-based Solutions (NbS) projects to promote transparency, demonstrate quality, and command premiums in credit sales while also minimizing project performance risk and maximizing project investment potential. The solution is a direct response to pervasive quality issues in the voluntary carbon market, leveraging nearly two decades of industry experience in its creation. It has the power to restore trust in NbS as an impactful and scalable approach for addressing climate change.

The urgency to improve quality in NbS projects is extreme. Market demand for quality credits is valued in the billions and market size is poised for exponential growth beyond 2030, anticipated to increase at least fifteen-fold to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to the Taskforce on Scaling the Voluntary Carbon Markets. Despite this explosive growth potential, only 1.2% of the annual cost-effective potential of NbS has been unlocked by the voluntary carbon market over the past three years.

"Impact Inside was created to guide NbS projects along the path to quality," says Kyle Holland, Founder of Impact Inside. Dr. Holland has been working to deliver quality NbS projects to the market since 2010. "Our platform provides market participants unprecedented transparency in performance, additionality, and durability of carbon storage." The software is foundational, developed using the principles of highly-regarded co-benefits standards such as the CCBA Project Design Standards, which drive preference among credit buyers.

Boosted by artificial intelligence, the application encodes project design to create a digital blueprint for impact measurement, automatic reporting, and transparent storytelling. Drawing from a deep well of data that is constantly being filled over time, the software derives proof points for additionality and long-term durability. Project investors and credit buyers can lean on these proof points to structure efficient financing and purchasing terms, accelerating market velocity.

“We’re starting our beta program this year,” says Chris McLaren, Chief Operating Officer. “We invite projects and project investors to join us in this next phase of our platform’s growth.” Impact Inside works with Certified Partners to onboard projects onto its software. The first to offer this service is EP Carbon, curating ten high-potential projects for the earlier alpha-testing program.

Project proponents, investors and credit buyers who are committed to quality can learn more about the beta program and the value of Impact Inside by visiting impactinside.earth.

About Impact Inside

Impact Inside, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) with a public benefit purpose to promote the social and environmental impacts of carbon offsets for society, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) serving businesses committed to creating a more sustainable world. Its mission is to become the world’s indispensable indicator of NbS project quality, and by doing so, help to deliver meaningful impacts to people and the planet. Trust in Nature-Based Carbon, Delivered.™ For further information, visit impactinside.earth

Macquarie Group through its Commodities and Global Markets division is an investor in EP Carbon and has a financial interest in Impact Inside.

About EP Carbon

Founded in 2010, EP Carbon works with clients across the globe to develop successful nature-based carbon offset projects. With over 300 MMT CO2e emissions sequestered or avoided and more than 45 completed projects to date, EP Carbon specializes in the technical aspects of geospatial analysis, complex carbon accounting, and capacity-building for project implementation. For further information, visit epcarbon.com.