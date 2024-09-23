SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced that on September 17, 2024, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a decision to invalidate all claims in the 10,155,981 patent that 10x Genomics had previously asserted against Parse. This is the most recent in a string of rulings against 10x in its efforts to use litigation to stymie innovation from its competitors and slow the advancement of discovery in the single cell genomics space.

In its decision to invalidate the 10,155,981 Patent, the PTAB rejected 10x Genomics arguments in response to the Inter Partes Review petitioned by Parse and ruled that all claims are unpatentable.

“We believe in providing the research community unfettered access to tools that help them get to discovery faster and more efficiently,” states Alex Rosenberg, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Parse Biosciences. He adds, “With this ruling, Parse remains committed to democratizing and advancing high throughput solutions for single cell genomics aimed at accelerating our understanding of the biological world.”

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at The University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $50 million in capital and is now used by 2,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Gene Capture, and a data analysis solution.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently expanded into a new headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.