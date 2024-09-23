Atlanta, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12, today announced three important additions to its leadership team. Tiffany Mills has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Patrick Bennett has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer (CCO), and Jacob Sorensen has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These leadership changes underscore Incident IQ’s continued commitment to driving innovation, improving customer success, and fostering a vibrant company culture.

Tiffany Mills, CHRO:

Tiffany Mills is a results-driven, forward-thinking leader with a proven track record of shaping high-performance cultures within dynamic technology companies. With expertise in strategic leadership, talent acquisition, and cultural transformation, Tiffany is recognized for creating environments that attract, retain, and develop top-tier talent, fostering long-term company growth.

“Tiffany’s ability to align HR strategies with business goals and her expertise in talent management will play a critical role as we continue to scale our organization,” said R.T. Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. “Her leadership will ensure that Incident IQ progresses our strong, inclusive culture that allows our customers and team to thrive.”

“I’m thrilled to join a team that values its people as much as its mission,” said Tiffany Mills. “By focusing on talent development and fostering a positive culture, we can support Incident IQ’s growth and help deliver exceptional value to our K-12 district partners.”

Patrick Bennett, CCO:

Patrick Bennett, formerly Vice President of Customer Success, has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Patrick leads all customer success teams, including implementation, customer success management, support, and customer community teams.

“Throughout iiQ's history Patrick has been instrumental in shaping our customer success strategy and building strong relationships with the K-12 districts we serve,” said R.T. Collins. “As CCO, Patrick will continue to ensure that customer experience is at the center of everything we do.”

“I’m excited to take on this new role while continuing to work closely with our customers and ensure their voices are heard throughout the company,” said Patrick Bennett. “Our goal is to not only meet but exceed the expectations of the districts we serve, helping them maximize the value they get from Incident IQ’s solutions.”

Jacob Sorensen, CRO: