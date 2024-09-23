ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

InCommunity recently held its ‘Are You IN?’ event, celebrating 45 years of meaningful service and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Held at the Hotel at Avalon, the event raised more than $400,000 to further InCommunity’s mission and brought together the community for an evening of celebration, fundraising and recognition of outstanding contributions and commitments to the mission of InCommunity.

InCommunity Hosts Gala to Celebrate 45 Years of Service (Photo: Business Wire)

InCommunity is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a wide range of services and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the state. With a mission to provide meaningful support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live safe, healthy, and joyful lives in their communities, InCommunity offers comprehensive programs, including residential services, day programs, community access, and family support services. By fostering a person-centered approach, InCommunity ensures that individuals with disabilities have the resources and opportunities they need to lead fulfilling lives within their communities.

The event also celebrated individuals and organizations that exemplify the values of InCommunity with ‘Inspire Awards.’ This year, awards included:

INspiration Award: Jonas Jones, an individual currently served by InCommunity, was honored for his remarkable resilience and positive spirit.

INtegrity Award: Reshanda Jenkins, a dedicated staff member, was celebrated for her unwavering commitment to ethical behavior and client well-being.

INvincible Award: Eric Leighty, a parent of a current client, was recognized for his strength and dedication to caregiving and advocacy.

INpartner Award: USI Insurance, an organization that has significantly contributed to InCommunity, was acknowledged for their lasting impact on the lives of clients and their families.

“These awards emphasize the mission of InCommunity by recognizing those contributors who go above and beyond in supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” stated Angela Long. “The recipients exemplify the organization's core values and inspire others within the community to contribute and participate in our mission.”

The evening also highlighted a leadership transition as Angela Long, the previous CEO, passed the torch to Meg Blackwood who officially assumed the role on August 26th. Angela was also presented with the Impact Award for her leadership and dedication to building a sustainable foundation with unwavering commitment, spirit and vision for the future for the organization.

"Meg Blackwood is the perfect choice to lead InCommunity into its next chapter,” expressed Harry Cynkus, InCommunity Board Chair. “Her extensive experience and deep understanding of our mission make her uniquely qualified to guide us in continuing to serve our clients and their families with excellence."

"I am truly honored to join InCommunity as the CEO,” said Meg Blackwood, InCommunity CEO. "This gala has highlighted the strength and spirit of this community, and I am eager to build on the strong foundation that Angela and the team have established. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

For more information about InCommunity, the Inspire Awards, or to make a donation, please visit www.incommunityga.org.

About InCommunity