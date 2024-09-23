Independence Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 17, 2024--

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) announced that today IRT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of IRT common stock, payable on October 18, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917377476/en/

CONTACT: Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Edelman Smithfield