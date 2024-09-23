BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

InfoBionic.Ai, an innovative digital health company providing industry-validated highest quality ECG and AI-powered diagnostic remote patient monitoring solutions, announces the inclusion of its MoMe.net ambulatory ECG monitoring system in Connection Hub on Epic Showroom.

Showroom provides a virtual space for healthcare professionals to explore solutions and services that connect with Epic’s electronic health record (EHR) system. It showcases various features, integrations, and innovations that can enhance provider workflows, patient care, and data management, improving efficiency and care quality for clinicians and their patients across the country.

The MoMe ® system is a natural fit for inclusion in this highly regarded catalog of healthcare solutions. It is the first and only continuous 6-lead, FDA-cleared remote cardiac monitoring platform that leverages leading-edge AI analysis and native business intelligence to deliver unparalleled quality, convenience, and flexibility. MoMe.net is fully cloud-based and can be used to fulfill orders for Holter, Extended Holter, Event, and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry. It connects to existing Epic Electronic Medical Records (EMR) for easy ordering and results distribution.

“Our inclusion in Showroom marks a significant step in our goal of empowering providers with innovative tools that streamline their workflow, improve cardiac outcomes, and enhance patient care,” says Dave MacCutcheon, COO of InfoBionic.Ai. “By bringing our MoMe ® platform to Showroom, we’re not only validating the importance of the seamless integration of remote patient monitoring in healthcare, but also reaffirming our commitment to delivering the most innovative virtual cardiac telemetry solutions on the market. This inclusion aligns perfectly with our mission to improve clinical efficiency and empower providers to dedicate more time to their patients' cardiac health and overall well-being.”

By being included in this directory, InfoBionic.Ai’s MoMe ® solution is readily available to the thousands of hospitals and clinics across the U.S. that use Epic, as well as the 300+ million patients who receive care from those health systems.

Visit https://showroom.epic.com/Listing?id=1166 to view InfoBionic.Ai’s Connection Hub listing.

About InfoBionic.Ai

InfoBionic.Ai’s digital technology has transformed the efficiency and economics of cardiac remote patient monitoring. The company’s vision for its FDA-cleared third-generation platform, the MoMe ARC ®, is to remove the roadblocks hindering virtual and remote diagnosis and decision-making. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs has had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices, and mobile technology, and brings specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. Visit www.infobionic.ai.

