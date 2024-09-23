NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise AI-powered cloud data management, announced a new partnership with HowGood, an independent research company with the world's largest database on food product sustainability, to enable companies and food suppliers to make data-driven sustainability decisions and improve ESG performance. The announcement was made at Climate Week NYC, a global event focused on sustainability and climate action.

As consumer demand for ethical and sustainable products increases and regulatory bodies tighten sustainability reporting, the food industry requires greater visibility into the environmental and ethical impacts of their business choices. Leveraging Informatica’s AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) for ESG Sustainability, enriched with HowGood data, the partnership enables food suppliers to perform detailed analysis and report on the impacts of their ingredients and products from farm to fork.

HowGood has the world’s largest database for food product sustainability, with over 90,000 agricultural emission factors. Their granular impact assessments include greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, biodiversity, labor risk and land use impacts, among others. Informatica’s platform, combined with HowGood's 17 years of food industry research, can improve decision-making for many of the world's largest food manufacturers, food retailers and ingredient suppliers.

“Access to comprehensive sustainability data is essential for the food industry to achieve its net zero goals," stated Michael Streitberger, Head of Partnerships at HowGood. "By collaborating with Informatica, we are excited to put our granular ingredient and product data into the hands of decision makers across the business to drive strategy. Shared visibility and accessibility will enable more efficient decarbonization and improved sustainability across the industry.”

“We’re proud to demonstrate the depth of our commitment to environmental responsibility as we announce the integration of HowGood’s sustainability data into our platform. Integral to Informatica’s MDM solution, HowGood’s data can enable food manufacturers, retailers and food brands to make informed, environmentally-responsible decisions – analyzing the impact of ingredients across an entire menu, down to a single grain of rice from a specific location,” said Manouj Tahiliani, SVP and General Manager, MDM & 360 Applications at Informatica. “We continue to integrate partnerships that support our customers and their global imperatives so businesses can make sustainable and ethical choices.”

This integration between Informatica MDM and HowGood is available now, providing users with tools to integrate sustainability data directly into their product management workflows and procurement operations.

Learn more about Informatica and how we are helping companies improve their ESG performance with data or join us at Climate Week NYC on September 26 for our session entitled Data Modernization for Food & Beverage Sustainability.

